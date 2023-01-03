Comedians Naseem Vicky, Qaiser Piya dodge car accident

Pakistani comedy world's renowned artists Naseem Vicky and Qaiser Piya have to be the luckiest people alive in the world right now.

The accomplished stage actors with millions of followers not only in Pakistan but also in India narrowly escaped a car accident, as reported by media outlets. Fortunately, the Maa Da Ladla co-stars are safe and sound.

They were reportedly on their way to Faisalabad to perform in a theatre show. The artists avoided the mishap but advised their fans to refrain from traveling in foggy weather.

On the work front, Vicky was recently seen in Kaaf Kangana, Shotcut, Phatte Dinde Chak Punjabi, and Maa Da Ladla. He also performed on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Qaiser, on the other hand, was seen in films including Load Wedding and Maa Da Ladla. He was also seen in the comedy show Mazaaq Raat.