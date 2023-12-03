Has Imran Ashraf’s ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque married again?

Some called her a "gold-digger" while others called her "bold," but Kiran Ashfaque paid no heed to the accusations made against her online after her shocking divorce with Imran Ashraf was confirmed. The social media figure went through public scrutiny after her separation, but decided to stay lowkey until the right time came!

The former wife of Pakistani television and film actor Imran, Ashraf Awan, famed for his outstanding performance in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, is reportedly married once again, this time, to a businessman.

She often shares posts reflecting on her past relationship with Mazaaq Raat host, offering glimpses into her separation, and recent reports claimed that she decided to start a new chapter with a businessman.

Social media blogger Irfanistan claims that Kiran has tied the knot with a Lahore based businessman. Amid the gossips surrounding her personal life, Kiran has not shared any update on any of her social media handle and fans are assuming that she got hitched in a private ceremony.

The former couple tied the knot in 2018, and share a son named, Roham. Ashraf and Ashfaque parted ways in 2022. Following the ex-couple's divorce, the mother-of-one has been quite active on social media and in the entertainment industry with multiple projects in the pipeline.

Ashfaque has been quite open about her marriage and courageously acknowledged the challenges she endured. In a candid revelation, she openly admitted to regretting the sacrifices she made in altering her lifestyle for her ex-husband.

In an Instagram post, Ashfaque wrote, "I swear, by my life and my love of it, that I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine. Do not alter your personality or compromise yourself for anyone. I did it, and I regret it."

https://www.google.com/amp/s/en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Nov-2023/kiran-ashfaque-calls-social-media-toxic-after-being-trolled