Search

Lifestyle

Has Imran Ashraf’s ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque married again?

Web Desk
02:11 PM | 3 Dec, 2023
Has Imran Ashraf’s ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque married again?

Some called her a "gold-digger" while others called her "bold," but Kiran Ashfaque paid no heed to the accusations made against her online after her shocking divorce with Imran Ashraf was confirmed. The social media figure went through public scrutiny after her separation, but decided to stay lowkey until the right time came!

The former wife of Pakistani television and film actor Imran, Ashraf Awan, famed for his outstanding performance in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, is reportedly married once again, this time, to a businessman.

She often shares posts reflecting on her past relationship with Mazaaq Raat host, offering glimpses into her separation, and recent reports claimed that she decided to start a new chapter with a businessman.

Social media blogger Irfanistan claims that Kiran has tied the knot with a Lahore based businessman. Amid the gossips surrounding her personal life, Kiran has not shared any update on any of her social media handle and fans are assuming that she got hitched in a private ceremony.

The former couple tied the knot in 2018, and share a son named, Roham. Ashraf and Ashfaque parted ways in 2022. Following the ex-couple's divorce, the mother-of-one has been quite active on social media and in the entertainment industry with multiple projects in the pipeline. 

Ashfaque has been quite open about her marriage and courageously acknowledged the challenges she endured. In a candid revelation, she openly admitted to regretting the sacrifices she made in altering her lifestyle for her ex-husband.

In an Instagram post, Ashfaque wrote, "I swear, by my life and my love of it, that I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine. Do not alter your personality or compromise yourself for anyone. I did it, and I regret it."

https://www.google.com/amp/s/en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Nov-2023/kiran-ashfaque-calls-social-media-toxic-after-being-trolled

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:59 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

Kinza Hashmi has a time of her life in Dubai's Nara Desert

11:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Wahab Riaz, wife Zaynab celebrate wedding anniversary in Australia

11:45 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Zarnab Fatima lands in hospital soon after marriage, Laraib Khan ...

02:39 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Did Jannat Mirza get married in secret?

07:18 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Faheem Ashraf's Mehndi pictures go viral

09:55 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Yasir Hussain pens heartwarming birthday note for wife Iqra Aziz

Advertisement

Latest

03:39 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Dr Aafia Siddiqui denied family visit as US prison staff "couldn't find" cell keys

Horoscope

09:31 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 3, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 3 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.15 287.95
Euro EUR 309.9 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4 360.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan; check out today gold rates in Pakistan - 3 December 2023  

The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees due to an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,800 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,450.

Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs201,482, 21 karat rate costs Rs192,325 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,850.

Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Sunday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: