  

Search

Lifestyle

Video of Aliza Sahar 'being kidnapped' by armed men surfaces

04:34 PM | 31 Oct, 2023
Video of Aliza Sahar 'being kidnapped' by armed men surfaces
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

MULTAN – YouTuber Aliza Sahar, who recently landed in a controversy after her video call clip went viral, has allegedly been kidnapped, claimed a social media user. 

The social media user, who hold an X account under the name of Nimra Khan, shared a video, showing a couple of armed men trying to abduct the TikToker.

The video clip starts with a man with face-covering kicking her from behind and pushing her into a room. He can be seen hitting her head while carrying a gun in his hand while the other trying to tie her hands behind her back.

The social media user captioned the video as, “Aliza sehar has been kidnapped. Please pray for safe return home”.

However, social media users rejected it as a publicity stunt, saying Aliza Sehar had been making such activities just to increase her following. 

Her previous viral clip showed her engaging in a video call with a person, who covertly recorded the whole act on the phone and later shared it online after some edits. The other man apparently asked her to reveal her body and the YouTuber flashed herself.

A day after her private clip went viral, the influencer shared her ordeal in another video. She mentioned approaching FIA cybercrime wing to take action against the culprit who leaked her video.

Aliza Sahar approaches FIA cybercrime wing as YouTuber falls victim to private video leak

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:55 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Another clip of Aliza Sehar goes viral after private video leak ...

11:55 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

Aliza Sahar approaches FIA cybercrime wing as YouTuber falls victim ...

10:45 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Mahira Khan posts no-filter selfies after being shadow banned for ...

12:13 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

YouTuber Aliza Sehar reacts to her leaked video

04:16 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Watch: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone share their wedding video

12:04 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Who leaked YouTuber Aliza Sehar’s private video?

Advertisement

Latest

04:34 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Video of Aliza Sahar 'being kidnapped' by armed men surfaces

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 31 October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate today against US dollar, Euro, Dirham, and Riyal

Check out the latest currency exchange rates in Pakistani open market on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday).

PKR remained under pressure against greenback, and other foreign currencies in the open market in the last couple of days.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

PKR moved down consecutively and quoted at 280.95 against the US dollar.

Euro was being traded at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound remained stable at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at 79 for buying and 79.75 for selling whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved up to 75 against local unit.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 October, 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 296.3 299.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.81 753.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 25 25.3
Omani Riyal OMR 728.21 736.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.04 77.74
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices slide in Pakistan in line with global trend

Gold prices witnessed a negative trend in Pakistani market on Tuesday in line with international market trend.

The single tola price of the bullion saw a drop of Rs1,200 and new price settled at Rs212,100.

Meanwhile, the price for the 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs181,842 after drop of Rs1,028. 

22 Karat Gold price currently stands at Rs197,724, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,738 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,775.00 for single tola.

In the international market, the precious metal reached $1996 after dropping $9.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today - 31 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: