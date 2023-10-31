Video of Aliza Sahar 'being kidnapped' by armed men surfaces

MULTAN – YouTuber Aliza Sahar, who recently landed in a controversy after her video call clip went viral, has allegedly been kidnapped, claimed a social media user.

The social media user, who hold an X account under the name of Nimra Khan, shared a video, showing a couple of armed men trying to abduct the TikToker.

The video clip starts with a man with face-covering kicking her from behind and pushing her into a room. He can be seen hitting her head while carrying a gun in his hand while the other trying to tie her hands behind her back.

The social media user captioned the video as, “Aliza sehar has been kidnapped. Please pray for safe return home”.

However, social media users rejected it as a publicity stunt, saying Aliza Sehar had been making such activities just to increase her following.

Her previous viral clip showed her engaging in a video call with a person, who covertly recorded the whole act on the phone and later shared it online after some edits. The other man apparently asked her to reveal her body and the YouTuber flashed herself.

A day after her private clip went viral, the influencer shared her ordeal in another video. She mentioned approaching FIA cybercrime wing to take action against the culprit who leaked her video.