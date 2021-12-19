Ayesha Omar’s new dance video in bold dress goes viral
Share
Pakistani star actress Ayesha Omar has left her fans stunned with her killer dance moves.
Ayesha was spotted at a wedding ceremony. The actress wore a black sleeveless lehnga choli for her friend’s mehndi event. Ayesha set the stage on fire with her dance moves at super hit Bollywood song “Munni Badnaam Hoi”.
The actress has found herself in trouble after the dance video went viral on social media. The netizens bashed Ayesha for her revealing outfit and dance moves, deeming it unfit and exposing.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Omar is all set to star in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.
Ayesha Omar leaves everyone awestruck with her ... 03:57 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
The gorgeous ladies from the entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other and the latest duo ...
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Drenching in farm animals12:57 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Fatima Fertilizer pays tribute to farmers on Kissan Day at Dubai Expo ...03:36 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
- At least 2 killed, 4 injured in attack on ANP vehicle in Bajaur03:13 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
- OIC Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts to engage Muslim countries over ...03:06 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
-
-
-
-
- ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ – First teaser of Saba Qamar and Zahid ...04:25 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021