Ayesha Omar’s new dance video in bold dress goes viral 

Pakistani star actress Ayesha Omar has left her fans stunned with her killer dance moves.

Ayesha was spotted at a wedding ceremony. The actress wore a black sleeveless lehnga choli for her friend’s mehndi event. Ayesha set the stage on fire with her dance moves at super hit Bollywood song “Munni Badnaam Hoi”.

The actress has found herself in trouble after the dance video went viral on social media. The netizens bashed Ayesha for her revealing outfit and dance moves, deeming it unfit and exposing.

On the work front, Omar is all set to star in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.