Ayesha Omar’s new dance video in bold dress goes viral 
Web Desk
02:20 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Ayesha Omar’s new dance video in bold dress goes viral 
Share

Pakistani star actress Ayesha Omar has left her fans stunned with her killer dance moves.

Ayesha was spotted at a wedding ceremony. The actress wore a black sleeveless lehnga choli for her friend’s mehndi event. Ayesha set the stage on fire with her dance moves at super hit Bollywood song “Munni Badnaam Hoi”.

The actress has found herself in trouble after the dance video went viral on social media. The netizens bashed Ayesha for her revealing outfit and dance moves, deeming it unfit and exposing.

On the work front, Omar is all set to star in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.

Ayesha Omar leaves everyone awestruck with her ... 03:57 PM | 17 Dec, 2021

The gorgeous ladies from the entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other and the latest duo ...

More From This Category
Hasan Ali poses with wife Samiya in snow-capped ...
01:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Areeba Habib shares a glimpse of her wedding card
05:05 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ – First teaser of Saba ...
04:25 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
Six brothers wed six sisters in Multan’s mass ...
01:17 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
Humayun Saeed receives UAE’s Golden Visa
06:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
Nabeel Zuberi's wedding picture storms the ...
05:24 PM | 17 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar’s new dance video in bold dress goes viral 
02:20 PM | 19 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr