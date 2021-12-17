Ayesha Omar leaves everyone awestruck with her melodious voice
The gorgeous ladies from the entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other and the latest duo who has been spotted together is Lollywood divas Ayesha Omar and Mahira Khan.
The uber-talented ladies were spotted together at a party where the Bulbulay actor was spotted enchanting the audience with her melodious voice. Among the crowd cheering for her, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star was also spotted grooving alongside Omar.
Crooning the soulful lyrics, the 40-year-old style icon won hearts with her impeccable singing skills and tuneful voice.
While the Yalghaar actor was praised for her singing skills, she received backlash for her revealing fashion choices.
Needless to say, the moral police jumped on her case and demand her to conform to the traditional style and dress her age.
On the work front, Omar is all set to star in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.
