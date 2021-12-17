HBL launches Pakistan’s first credit card transactions via mobile through HBL Pay 
Web Desk
04:27 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
HBL launches Pakistan’s first credit card transactions via mobile through HBL Pay 
Share

KARACHI - HBL in its pivot towards becoming a ‘Technology Company with a Banking License’ has become the first bank in Pakistan to enable its customers to use their mobile phones as their credit cards and make payments instantly via HBL Pay. 

This feature, embedded in the HBL Mobile App, makes the customer experience more convenient and hassle-free. The tokenization technology, which is also used by leading technological giants, enables the HBL Mobile App to create a unique token for each card, which is stored in the mobile phone. Leveraging this technology, HBL will enable efficient digital transactions in a safe and secure way for its customers. 

Currently compatible with android phones with NFC functionality, the feature will enable the customers to make payments by tapping their unlocked phones on a contactless-enabled Point of Sale (POS) machine instead of their physical credit cards. 

HBL Pay along with other existing features like card activation, card blocking, and transactional controls on the HBL Mobile App, has put HBL CreditCards at the forefront of technological advancement. This product offering will pave the way for HBL customers to enjoy a cardless environment.  

HBL encourages its CreditCard customers to log in to the HBL Mobile App and use this new feature.

More From This Category
HBL collaborates on Agritech with BaKhabar Kissan
06:30 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
Pakistan announces facilities for new businesses ...
06:34 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
Careem to bring back bonuses and guarantees, ...
01:19 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
SBP raises policy rate by 100 bps to 9.75%
05:15 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Petrol prices likely to go down by up to Rs11 per ...
12:24 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
PTI govt set to unveil mini-budget tomorrow in ...
11:22 AM | 12 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Humayun Saeed receives UAE’s Golden Visa
06:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr