Inside Leonardo Di Caprio's wild 49th birthday bash

Celebrating his 49th birthday in grand Hollywood style, Leonardo DiCaprio hosted a star-studded soirée at the exclusive Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The renowned actor, known for his roles in iconic films like Titanic, was joined by his 25-year-old model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and childhood friend, Toby Maguire.
DiCaprio, known for his low-key entrances, arrived discreetly at the celebrity hotspot, sporting an incognito all-black ensemble with a black face mask and his signature baseball cap. Ceretti, equally stylish, opted for an oversized black blazer over a one-shoulder white blouse and distressed jeans, completing her look with a sleek low bun, natural makeup, and chic accessories.
Within the confines of the venue, the festivities commenced with an exclusive guest roster featuring luminaries such as Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and Snoop Dogg. Among the attendees were notable power couples, including the recently engaged duo Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, elevating the overall allure of the celebration. The guests made a striking impression with their attire fit for the red carpet, exemplified by Kate Beckinsale, who turned heads in a dazzling bejewelled bodysuit, and Rita Ora, who captivated onlookers in a revealing plunging black mini dress.
In a lavishly decorated space filled with balloons, another video captured DiCaprio's unforgettable performance, showcasing the celebrities reveling until the early hours of the morning.
The lavish celebration marked another milestone for the star, who is currently starring in Martin Scorsese's film, Killers of the Flower Moon, reinforcing his enduring presence in Hollywood.
Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.
The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.
On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.75
|80.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.49
|771.49
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.13
|41.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.66
|753.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.99
|320.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.
On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,450.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
