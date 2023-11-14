  

Inside Leonardo Di Caprio's wild 49th birthday bash

08:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2023
Inside Leonardo Di Caprio's wild 49th birthday bash
Celebrating his 49th birthday in grand Hollywood style, Leonardo DiCaprio hosted a star-studded soirée at the exclusive Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The renowned actor, known for his roles in iconic films like Titanic, was joined by his 25-year-old model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and childhood friend, Toby Maguire.

DiCaprio, known for his low-key entrances, arrived discreetly at the celebrity hotspot, sporting an incognito all-black ensemble with a black face mask and his signature baseball cap. Ceretti, equally stylish, opted for an oversized black blazer over a one-shoulder white blouse and distressed jeans, completing her look with a sleek low bun, natural makeup, and chic accessories.

Within the confines of the venue, the festivities commenced with an exclusive guest roster featuring luminaries such as Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and Snoop Dogg. Among the attendees were notable power couples, including the recently engaged duo Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, elevating the overall allure of the celebration. The guests made a striking impression with their attire fit for the red carpet, exemplified by Kate Beckinsale, who turned heads in a dazzling bejewelled bodysuit, and Rita Ora, who captivated onlookers in a revealing plunging black mini dress.

In a lavishly decorated space filled with balloons, another video captured DiCaprio's unforgettable performance, showcasing the celebrities reveling until the early hours of the morning.
 

The lavish celebration marked another milestone for the star, who is currently starring in Martin Scorsese's film, Killers of the Flower Moon, reinforcing his enduring presence in Hollywood.

