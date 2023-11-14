  

King Charles III celebrates 75th birthday

Web Desk
08:50 PM | 14 Nov, 2023
King Charles III celebrates 75th birthday
Source: Instagram

LONDON – Celebrating his 75th birthday on Tuesday, King Charles III remains as active as ever, a testament to his unwavering commitment since ascending to the throne over a year ago following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Midway through his eighth decade, the British monarch is set to engage in public activities throughout the day, culminating in a private dinner at his London residence.

A dedicated environmentalist, Charles plans to use the day to champion causes close to his heart. This includes a visit to a surplus food distribution centre alongside Queen Camilla, where they will officially launch the Coronation Food Project—an initiative combating food poverty by redistributing surplus food to prevent it from going to waste.

Additionally, a reception at Buckingham Palace is on the agenda, where 400 nurses and midwives will be honored as part of this year's 75th anniversary celebrations for the National Health Service (NHS). The NHS choir is poised to surprise the king with a birthday song, complemented by gun salutes echoing across London and the UK.

The Royal Family delightedly presented a charming montage extending heartfelt birthday wishes to the king.

Known for his strong work ethic, Charles is notoriously challenging to buy gifts for, as disclosed by Camilla. She revealed his preference for a simple celebration with "a cake and a bit of a sing-song," emphasizing the difficulty of persuading him to take a break.

The evening celebration, attended by close family and friends, will be absent of his estranged younger son, Harry, and Meghan, who have been living in California since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Contrary to reports, a spokesperson for the couple clarified that there had been "no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday."

As a prominent figure on the international stage, he has embraced the role of a "kind of international lead diplomat of Great Britain" and the Commonwealth, addressing complex issues related to colonialism and the British Empire during his recent visit to Kenya. Charles' approach marks a departure from the traditional reticence associated with the monarchy, as he actively confronts challenging historical topics.

Pakistani singer to perform at King Charles III coronation concert

08:50 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

King Charles III celebrates 75th birthday

