Pakistani singer to perform at King Charles III coronation concert

In a remarkable turn of events, Pakistani singer Noorima Rehan has been invited to perform at the highly anticipated televised coronation concert, set to take place at Windsor Castle following Charles' ascension to the throne. This momentous event, which marks a new chapter in Britain's history, has garnered significant attention and is expected to be a grand celebration.

The star-studded concert lineup boasts renowned artists such as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and opera singer Andrea Bocelli. Joining them on stage will be English pop group Take That, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, and the captivating hip-hop-inspired classical pianist Alexis Ffrench.

Noorima Rehan took to her Instagram to share the exhilarating news, introducing herself to the world through a captivating poster. The poster highlights her as a singer from Hunza who will proudly represent Pakistan in the coronation concert for the esteemed King and Queen of the United Kingdom. Her performance will feature an orchestral song, showcasing her cultural heritage by wearing traditional Wakhi GB attire.

Expressing her gratitude, Noorima wrote, "How lucky I am that I am going to represent Pakistan in the coronation concert for the majesties, the King and Queen of the UK."

Lionel Richie, one of the performers, expressed his excitement, saying, "To share the stage with the other performers at the Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honour and a celebration." The lineup also features the likes of opera star Andrea Bocelli, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

The formal coronation ceremony for King Charles, who assumed the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September, will take place at Westminster Abbey. The following day, the spotlight will shift to Windsor Castle, where 20,000 members of the public and special guests will attend the concert, which will be broadcasted on television and radio.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) announced the list of performers and will produce and broadcast the showcase. Additionally, 'The Coronation Choir,' a group composed of community choirs and amateur singers from across Britain, will grace the stage alongside 'The Virtual Choir,' consisting of singers from the Commonwealth.

The BBC revealed that the concert's centrepiece will illuminate iconic locations throughout the United Kingdom using projections, lasers, drone displays, and illuminations. The event promises a diverse musical experience, encompassing genres ranging from pop to classical, as well as captivating spoken word and dance performances that reflect the arts and culture of the UK and the broader Commonwealth, truly capturing the spirit of this historic occasion.