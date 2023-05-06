Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani singer to perform at King Charles III coronation concert

Web Desk 08:16 PM | 6 May, 2023
Pakistani singer to perform at King Charles III coronation concert
Source: Instagram

In a remarkable turn of events, Pakistani singer Noorima Rehan has been invited to perform at the highly anticipated televised coronation concert, set to take place at Windsor Castle following Charles' ascension to the throne. This momentous event, which marks a new chapter in Britain's history, has garnered significant attention and is expected to be a grand celebration.

The star-studded concert lineup boasts renowned artists such as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and opera singer Andrea Bocelli. Joining them on stage will be English pop group Take That, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, and the captivating hip-hop-inspired classical pianist Alexis Ffrench.

Noorima Rehan took to her Instagram to share the exhilarating news, introducing herself to the world through a captivating poster. The poster highlights her as a singer from Hunza who will proudly represent Pakistan in the coronation concert for the esteemed King and Queen of the United Kingdom. Her performance will feature an orchestral song, showcasing her cultural heritage by wearing traditional Wakhi GB attire.

Expressing her gratitude, Noorima wrote, "How lucky I am that I am going to represent Pakistan in the coronation concert for the majesties, the King and Queen of the UK."

Lionel Richie, one of the performers, expressed his excitement, saying, "To share the stage with the other performers at the Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honour and a celebration." The lineup also features the likes of opera star Andrea Bocelli, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

The formal coronation ceremony for King Charles, who assumed the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September, will take place at Westminster Abbey. The following day, the spotlight will shift to Windsor Castle, where 20,000 members of the public and special guests will attend the concert, which will be broadcasted on television and radio.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) announced the list of performers and will produce and broadcast the showcase. Additionally, 'The Coronation Choir,' a group composed of community choirs and amateur singers from across Britain, will grace the stage alongside 'The Virtual Choir,' consisting of singers from the Commonwealth.

The BBC revealed that the concert's centrepiece will illuminate iconic locations throughout the United Kingdom using projections, lasers, drone displays, and illuminations. The event promises a diverse musical experience, encompassing genres ranging from pop to classical, as well as captivating spoken word and dance performances that reflect the arts and culture of the UK and the broader Commonwealth, truly capturing the spirit of this historic occasion.

King Charles III crowned at UK's first coronation ceremony in 70 years

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Pakistani cricket team tops ICC's ODI rankings first time in history

11:38 PM | 5 May, 2023

Turkish singer sentenced to one year in jail over joke about religious schools

11:36 PM | 5 May, 2023

Another Pakistani to star in a Turkish drama

06:41 PM | 5 May, 2023

Aiman and Muneeb Butt perform Umrah, share heartwarming pictures

10:45 PM | 3 May, 2023

Asim Azhar announces first global collab with Norwegian singer

08:33 PM | 2 May, 2023

Sonam Kapoor and Tom Cruise to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony

11:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Imran calls Shehbaz, Bilawal out for foreign tours

08:50 PM | 6 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope May 06, 2023

09:05 AM | 6 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.65
Euro EUR 313.1 316.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.1 360.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 78.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.85 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 6, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,200 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Karachi PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Islamabad PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Peshawar PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Quetta PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Sialkot PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Attock PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Gujranwala PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Jehlum PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Multan PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Bahawalpur PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Gujrat PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Nawabshah PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Chakwal PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Hyderabad PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Nowshehra PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Sargodha PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Faisalabad PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Mirpur PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: