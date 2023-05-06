Travel to Manila for as low as Dh 10: Read details here

DUBAI - Traveling in an airline for as low as Dh 10 might appear as a joke but this has been made reality by Philippines' airline.
Cebu Pacific is offering flight tickets for only Dh10 for traveling to Manila from Dubai as the carrier celebrates its 10th anniversary celebration on Friday.
To avail the offer, booking has to be made from May 5 to 9th for one-way base fare of Dh10 while the travel period must be from June 1 to November 30, this year.
Cebu Pacific operates flights twice between Dubai and Manila daily and has made a solid fan base for offering low fares for globetrotters.
The ticket price of the carrier is visibly lower than its competitors and thus facilitates Filipinos and other thrill seekers from across the world.
The airline focuses travelers from United Arab Emirates especially as its chief marketing and customer experience officer, Candice Iyog says Dubai is an important destination as it serves as home to hundreds of thousands of overseas Filipinos who are working hard to earn a living for their families and contribute to Philippine economy.
Cebu Pacific started operation in 1996, flying from Manila to its hometown Cebu. The carrier started its first low-cost long-haul flight to Dubai in 2013 and in 2008, the carrier received its first ATR 72-500, boosting inter-island connections and expanding to have the widest network in the Philippines.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,200 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Karachi
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Quetta
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Attock
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Multan
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
