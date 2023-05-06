Search

Travel to Manila for as low as Dh 10: Read details here

DUBAI - Traveling in an airline for as low as Dh 10 might appear as a joke but this has been made reality by Philippines' airline.

Cebu Pacific is offering flight tickets for only Dh10 for traveling to Manila from Dubai as the carrier  celebrates its 10th anniversary celebration on Friday.

To avail the offer, booking has to be made from May 5 to 9th for one-way base fare of Dh10 while the travel period must be from June 1 to November 30, this year.

Cebu Pacific operates flights twice between Dubai and Manila daily and has made a solid fan base for  offering low fares for globetrotters.

The ticket price of the carrier is visibly lower than its competitors and thus facilitates Filipinos and other thrill seekers from across the world. 

The airline focuses travelers from United Arab Emirates especially as its chief marketing and customer experience officer, Candice Iyog says Dubai is an important destination as it serves as home to hundreds of thousands of overseas Filipinos who are working hard to earn a living for their families and contribute to Philippine economy.

Cebu Pacific started operation in 1996, flying from Manila to its hometown Cebu. The carrier started its first low-cost long-haul flight to Dubai in 2013 and in 2008, the carrier received its first ATR 72-500, boosting inter-island connections and expanding to have the widest network in the Philippines. 

