PIA among other airlines directed to avoid Iran's airspace

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's national carrier as well as other private airlines have been directed to avoid using the airspace of Iran in the wake of recent events.

Well-placed sources revealed on Thursday that Pakistan International Airlines as well as other carriers arriving from Central Asia and Europe have been directed to enter Pakistan while taking the route through Muscat.

Moreover, the flights taking off from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for Pakistan have also been directed to avoid usage of Iran's airspace.

Earlier, Pakistan's aviation regulator had kept an eye on the flights entering Pakistan and had started exercising extreme vigilance, especially on the western border.

The measures come in the wake of tension between the two Islamic countries that erupted a day ago when Iran targeted Pakistan's Balochistan province without any provocation.

In retaliation, Pakistan's armed forces responded in the wee hours of Thursday and targeted sites within Iran, a response which was well-timed and perfectly executed.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Army's media wing, precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions, and stand-off weapons and maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) highlighted in the statement that hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front were successfully struck in an intelligence based operation, code named 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others.

“Our resolve to ensure that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan is respected and safeguarded against any misadventure remains unwavering. We reaffirm our determination to defeat all enemies of Pakistan with the support of the people of Pakistan,” read the official statement.

Going forward, dialogue and cooperation is deemed prudent in resolving bilateral issues between the two neighboring brotherly countries, it added.