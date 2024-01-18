IN PICTURES: Mehwish Hayat recreates Audrey Hepburn's Breakfast at Tiffany's iconic look

When your talent knows no bound, you can do anything — even recreate Audrey Hepburn's cult classic look, and that's exactly what Mehwish Hayat did!

The acclaimed Pakistani film and television actress, Hayat, is one of the most versatile and sought-after actress in the entertainment fraternity with a string of commercially and critically successful projects.

Hayat's versatility and acting prowess have allowed her to segue from fashion to film, recreating and debuting magical pieces and fashion statements. The Punjab Nahi Jaungi starlet recently took to Instagram to share yet another set of pictures in which she recreated Hollywood icon, Audrey Hepburn's iconic look from Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Breakfast at Tiffany's is a seminal novella by Truman Capote, epitomizing mid-20th-century New York's social milieu. Its prominence lies in Capote's deft narrative, weaving an enigmatic tale of Holly Golightly, a beguiling yet elusive socialite. The narrative's allure emanates from Capote's exquisite prose, delineating the juxtaposition of glamour and existential disquiet within Holly's world. Audrey Hepburn's iconic portrayal in the film adaptation further solidified its cultural significance. The novella's enduring fame stems from its exploration of societal facades, existential yearning, and the pursuit of identity, resonating with timeless themes that continue to captivate readers and viewers alike.

Hepburn's look in Breakfast at Tiffany's has achieved iconic status due to its timeless elegance and sophisticated simplicity. The Givenchy-designed black dress she wore, paired with long gloves, oversized sunglasses, and a tiara, became a symbol of chic glamour. Hepburn's portrayal of Holly Golightly exuded a captivating blend of poise and nonchalance, setting a fashion standard that endures.

The ensemble not only complemented the character's enigmatic charm but also encapsulated the epitome of 1960s style. Audrey Hepburn's distinctive look in the film remains a paragon of fashion, revered for its enduring grace and influence on subsequent generations.

Wearing a full-length fur coat, black sheer gloves and statements diamond pieces on her arm and neck, the Ms Marvel truly proved that diamonds are a girl's best friend! For make-up, the London Nahi Jaunga star opted for a smokey eye and nude lip.

Hayat's infectious smile and ethereal beauty amassed thousands of likes from netizens.

The breathtaking images left Bollywood singer and rapper Honey Singh and Pakistani model Sana Fakhar spellbound, along with other social media users. Singh wrote, ”phenomenal” while Fakhar sent heart emojis.

On the acting front, Hayat was recently seen in London Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Enaaya.