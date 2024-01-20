Search

Is Jannat Mirza getting married?

Maheen Khawaja
11:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Is Jannat Mirza getting married?
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)

Jannat Mirza, a young, exceptionally talented, and strikingly beautiful Pakistani social media influencer and actor, commands an impressive fan base with 23.8 million followers on TikTok and a staggering 5 million subscribers on Instagram. 

Known for her mesmerizing lip-syncing videos, she has garnered immense success, earning countless followers who eagerly anticipate her latest posts on both Instagram and TikTok. Her online fame is a testament to her captivating content and engaging persona.

Recently, Mirza fueled the rumour mill by unveiling a list of wedding functions in an Instagram story update. The schedule includes a modest dholki ceremony leading to a grand dholki, promising to amplify the joy of the impending union. Among the planned ceremonies, she intriguingly included a Milad Nabavi after the drumming festivities and before the actual marriage ceremony.

As the online community buzzes with anticipation, the list of wedding functions expands to encompass a Qawwali night, a Bollywood night, and a Mehendi ceremony following the mother's tadka, culminating in the grand Barat.

It's worth recalling that in 2021, there were speculations about Jannat Mirza tying the knot with Umar Butt.

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

