Is Jannat Mirza getting married?

Jannat Mirza, a young, exceptionally talented, and strikingly beautiful Pakistani social media influencer and actor, commands an impressive fan base with 23.8 million followers on TikTok and a staggering 5 million subscribers on Instagram.
Known for her mesmerizing lip-syncing videos, she has garnered immense success, earning countless followers who eagerly anticipate her latest posts on both Instagram and TikTok. Her online fame is a testament to her captivating content and engaging persona.
Recently, Mirza fueled the rumour mill by unveiling a list of wedding functions in an Instagram story update. The schedule includes a modest dholki ceremony leading to a grand dholki, promising to amplify the joy of the impending union. Among the planned ceremonies, she intriguingly included a Milad Nabavi after the drumming festivities and before the actual marriage ceremony.
As the online community buzzes with anticipation, the list of wedding functions expands to encompass a Qawwali night, a Bollywood night, and a Mehendi ceremony following the mother's tadka, culminating in the grand Barat.
It's worth recalling that in 2021, there were speculations about Jannat Mirza tying the knot with Umar Butt.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
