Is Jannat Mirza getting married?

Jannat Mirza, a young, exceptionally talented, and strikingly beautiful Pakistani social media influencer and actor, commands an impressive fan base with 23.8 million followers on TikTok and a staggering 5 million subscribers on Instagram.

Known for her mesmerizing lip-syncing videos, she has garnered immense success, earning countless followers who eagerly anticipate her latest posts on both Instagram and TikTok. Her online fame is a testament to her captivating content and engaging persona.

Recently, Mirza fueled the rumour mill by unveiling a list of wedding functions in an Instagram story update. The schedule includes a modest dholki ceremony leading to a grand dholki, promising to amplify the joy of the impending union. Among the planned ceremonies, she intriguingly included a Milad Nabavi after the drumming festivities and before the actual marriage ceremony.

As the online community buzzes with anticipation, the list of wedding functions expands to encompass a Qawwali night, a Bollywood night, and a Mehendi ceremony following the mother's tadka, culminating in the grand Barat.

It's worth recalling that in 2021, there were speculations about Jannat Mirza tying the knot with Umar Butt.