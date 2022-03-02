Feroze Khan is very hot, says Yashma Gill
Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan has earned quite the reputation of playing narcissistic and borderline obsessed main protagonists on television and actress Yashma Gill is the latest to agree.
In her interview with Wajahat Rauf, the Azmaish star expressed her views regarding Feroze and she revealed that in her view the Khaani actor can play Mr Grey from the popular film '50 shades of Grey'
Rapid-fire rounds on talk shows are fiery and spontaneous with some intriguing revelations that give headline grab worthy statements and this time is no exception either.
Gill, known for her roles in Phaans and Pyaar Ke Sadqay, made some interesting revelations in her latest interview.
For the unversed, Fifty Shades of Grey is a 2015 American erotic romantic drama film. The film stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in lead roles. The story is about a 21-year-old college student, Anastasia, who begins a relationship with a 27-year-old successful, powerful businessman named Christian Grey.
On the work front, Feroze Khan's performance in the popular drama serial Aye Musht-E-Khaak has been highly lauded by the audience while the problematic storyline has drawn severe backlash.
Yashma Gill trolled for wearing revealing dress
Stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to insensitive comments and moral policing ...
