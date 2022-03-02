Fishermen catch rare shark in Pakistani waters

KARACHI – A group of Balochistan-based fishermen caught a rare type of Shark fish weighing over 200 kilograms off the coast of Kund Malir in Arabia Sea, it emerged on Wednesday.

Bignose Shark, biologically known as Carcharhinus altimus, is found 800 meters off Pakistan coast in deep waters around the edges of the continental shelf.

An official of WWF Pakistan said that the big shark fish appeared in Pakistani waters for first time in several years. He said that bignose shark has been labelled as endangered species but there is no ban on its hunting in Pakistan. He said that it grow up to three meters and normally delivers 13 fries.

The WWF official said that experts from the across the world are calling for measures to save the extinct species of fish.

He said that the meat of the rare fish is consumed locally.