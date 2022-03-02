Fishermen catch rare shark in Pakistani waters

04:20 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Fishermen catch rare shark in Pakistani waters
Source: Pinterest
Share

KARACHI – A group of Balochistan-based fishermen caught a rare type of Shark fish weighing over 200 kilograms off the coast of Kund Malir in Arabia Sea, it emerged on Wednesday.

Bignose Shark, biologically known as Carcharhinus altimus, is found 800 meters off Pakistan coast in deep waters around the edges of the continental shelf.

An official of WWF Pakistan said that the big shark fish appeared in Pakistani waters for first time in several years. He said that bignose shark has been labelled as endangered species but there is no ban on its hunting in Pakistan. He said that it grow up to three meters and normally delivers 13 fries.

The WWF official said that experts from the across the world are calling for measures to save the extinct species of fish.

He said that the meat of the rare fish is consumed locally.

Rare fish species caught in Gwadar sold for ... 01:08 PM | 22 Nov, 2018

GWADAR - A rare type of fish known for its use in the production of several medicines was caught by the local fisherman ...

More From This Category
PKR 3.18 billion+ Collected in lieu of Online ...
05:10 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Punjab makes Khatam-e-Nabuwat oath compulsory in ...
04:45 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Earthquake jolts northwestern Pakistan
03:35 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Social media accounts of Pakistan’s Embassy in ...
02:50 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Iran Air Force commander meets Pakistan Amy chief
02:29 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs9,400
02:04 PM | 2 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan is very hot, says Yashma Gill
04:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr