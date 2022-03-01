Yashma Gill trolled for wearing revealing dress

Stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to insensitive comments and moral policing is Yashma Gill.

Receiving flak for her wardrobe choices, the 32-year-old model-actor created an uproar as she dressed in a western outfit for a sizzling fashion photoshoot.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Azmaish actor posted the gorgeous picture that became a victim of the moral brigade who spews hate comments under her post.

"@aarindanoor @javvibes_ @quicxdproductions", she captioned the post whilst giving credits for her styling.

Subjected to severe backlash, Yashma triggered the masses because her outfit was labelled as 'revealing'. The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing.

On the work front, Gill has been praised for her performance in many drama serials including Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai and Phaans.