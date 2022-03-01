Yashma Gill trolled for wearing revealing dress
Web Desk
03:31 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
Yashma Gill trolled for wearing revealing dress
Source: @yashmagillofficial (Instagram)
Share

Stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to insensitive comments and moral policing is Yashma Gill.

Receiving flak for her wardrobe choices, the 32-year-old model-actor created an uproar as she dressed in a western outfit for a sizzling fashion photoshoot.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Azmaish actor posted the gorgeous picture that became a victim of the moral brigade who spews hate comments under her post.

"@aarindanoor @javvibes_ @quicxdproductions", she captioned the post whilst giving credits for her styling.

Subjected to severe backlash, Yashma triggered the masses because her outfit was labelled as 'revealing'. The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing. 

On the work front, Gill has been praised for her performance in many drama serials including Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai and Phaans.

Yashma Gill shares adorable photos from her ... 03:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2021

Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is celebrating her birthday today and the beautiful star has been rained with love and best ...

More From This Category
Imran Abbas and Alka Yagnik have a musical ...
04:07 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
Hira Mani celebrates birthday with family
03:00 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
Hajra Yamin's new bold workout video breaks the ...
02:00 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
TikToker Hareem Shah narrowly escapes lion attack ...
01:06 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
Osman Khalid Butt approaches Supreme Court ...
10:26 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyongo's Karachi ...
05:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imran Abbas and Alka Yagnik have a musical reunion in Dubai (VIDEO)
04:07 PM | 1 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr