Imran Abbas and Alka Yagnik have a musical reunion in Dubai (VIDEO)
Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas and veteran Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik share a beautiful friendship bond that has been winning hearts in Pakistan and across the border.
From the adorable interactions of compliments to birthday wishes, the Alvida actor and Alka have been setting the bar high as the duo's exchange online has been lauded by the masses.
This time around, the 39-year-old actor shared a heartwarming video where he and Alka Yagnik were spotted enjoying a memorable evening together in Dubai.
"What else could be more beautiful than having a dearest friend over the dinner, sharing music, talking heart out and that too at the top of the tallest hotel in the world."
"Thank you @therealalkayagnik for coming over and making this evening so memorable! ❤️ Shoes by @jacobandisaac.pk #alkayagnik #music #pakindia #dubai #song #aisalagtahai", concluded the Thora Sa Haq star.
On the work front, Imran Abbas is currently starring in the drama serial Amanat alongside Urwa Hocane and Saboor Aly.
