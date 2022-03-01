Kubra Khan and Usman Mukhtar's latest BTS video wins hearts
Web Desk
04:42 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
Source: @thekubism and @mukhtarhoonmein (Instagram)
Kubra Khan and Usman Mukhtar are two incredibly gifted and talented actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry. After creating magic with their spectacular acting skills, the actors are amusing fans with their funny antics.

Recently, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actors left their fans delighted as they shared a humorous BTS video where the duo leaves no stones unturned to indulge in silly antics whilst hilariously pulling each other's leg.

In the aforementioned viral video, Kubra and Usman who share a great friendship off-screen are spotted together having fun whilst shooting for an upcoming project.

Moreover, Khan and Mukhtar have worked in two drama serial namely ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ and 'Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay'.

On the work front, Kubra Khan and Usman Mukhtar have been praised for their performance in the star-studded drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.

Starring Sajal Aly, Yumna Ziadi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan, the drama is helmed by director Nadeem Baig.

