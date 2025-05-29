Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar engaged to Mian Javed Shafi’s Granddaughter

LAHORE – Nearly two years after his divorce, Junaid Safdar, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif started a new chapter in his life with another engagement.

Sources familiar with the development confirmed private ceremony took place at family residence in Lahore’s Model Town, where Junaid got engaged to granddaughter of Mian Javed Shafi, first cousin of former PM Nawaz Sharif. The bride-to-be is daughter of Usman Javed, whose family has long-standing ties with the Sharifs.

Usman Javed’s grandfather was the real brother of Mian Sharif, the father of Nawaz Sharif. The occasion was attended by close family members, including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Javed Shafi. Sources say the nikah ceremony is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Junaid Safdar Engagement

This engagement comes almost two years after Junaid Safdar’s divorce from Ayesha Saif, daughter of Qatar-based businessman Saifur Rehman Khan. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in London in 2021, but parted ways in October 2023.

Since his return to Pakistan later that year, Junaid has been actively supporting his mother in her political responsibilities. Aside from his political lineage, Junaid is also known for his academic achievements.

Sharif family has not shared any glimpses from the event, with social media users desperately looking for any candid moments from the event.