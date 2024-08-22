Public Holiday in Lahore on August 26 for Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh

LAHORE – Schools and government offices will enjoy long weekend in Lahore as government of Punjab declared a local holiday in Lahore District on Monday, August 26, 2024.

The holiday was announced to mark 981st Urs of Hazrat Ali Jajveri also known as Data Gunj Baksh. A notification issued by Services and General Administration Department (Welfare Wing) confirmed the holiday.

It said all government offices in Lahore, except the Punjab Civil Secretariat, its Attached Departments, and Regional Offices will remain closed on Monday.

Local authorities, including the Lahore Division Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, have been instructed to inform the public about the holiday.

In previous development, LHC declared a public holiday on August 26, with the approval of Acting Chief Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh.