17 dead, scores injured in India's Andhra Pradesh Pharma Plant blast

AMARAVATI– A deadly explosion at a pharma giant factory in southern coastal Indian state of Andhra Pradesh claimed lives of at least 17 people, while dozens are injured.

Indian state industries officials said dozens of workers sustained injuries in the blast, which occurred during lunchtime at the plant. The rescue efforts have now concluded.

The pharma factory had about 380 employees working in two shifts. Many workers were spared injury as they were on their lunch break when the explosion happened.

The facility is involved in producing intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients, local reports indicate. Initial probe hinted at vapor leak that triggered chemical reactions, leading to the explosion.

The state government ordered a probe into the incident and officials are reviewing security footage and interviewing the injured to determine whether human error was a factor.

An officer from Atchutapuram police station in Anakapalli reported that the victims suffered severe chemical burns, with their skin described as peeling off.