17 dead, scores injured in India's Andhra Pradesh Pharma Plant blast

AMARAVATI– A deadly explosion at a pharma giant factory in southern coastal Indian state of Andhra Pradesh claimed lives of at least 17 people, while dozens are injured.
Indian state industries officials said dozens of workers sustained injuries in the blast, which occurred during lunchtime at the plant. The rescue efforts have now concluded.
The pharma factory had about 380 employees working in two shifts. Many workers were spared injury as they were on their lunch break when the explosion happened.
The facility is involved in producing intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients, local reports indicate. Initial probe hinted at vapor leak that triggered chemical reactions, leading to the explosion.
The state government ordered a probe into the incident and officials are reviewing security footage and interviewing the injured to determine whether human error was a factor.
An officer from Atchutapuram police station in Anakapalli reported that the victims suffered severe chemical burns, with their skin described as peeling off.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.
British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.3
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.1
|362.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.72
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.55
|189.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
