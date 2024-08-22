Search

World

17 dead, scores injured in India's Andhra Pradesh Pharma Plant blast

Web Desk
12:42 PM | 22 Aug, 2024
17 dead, scores injured in India's Andhra Pradesh Pharma Plant blast
Source: social media

AMARAVATI– A deadly explosion at a pharma giant factory in southern coastal Indian state of Andhra Pradesh claimed lives of at least 17 people, while dozens are injured.

Indian state industries officials said dozens of workers sustained injuries in the blast, which occurred during lunchtime at the plant. The rescue efforts have now concluded.

The pharma factory had about 380 employees working in two shifts. Many workers were spared injury as they were on their lunch break when the explosion happened.

The facility is involved in producing intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients, local reports indicate. Initial probe hinted at vapor leak that triggered chemical reactions, leading to the explosion.

The state government ordered a probe into the incident and officials are reviewing security footage and interviewing the injured to determine whether human error was a factor.

An officer from Atchutapuram police station in Anakapalli reported that the victims suffered severe chemical burns, with their skin described as peeling off.

Six injured in gas leak blast in Bahawalpur’s Islamia University 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

12:42 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

17 dead, scores injured in India's Andhra Pradesh Pharma Plant blast

11:51 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Russian president Vladimir Putin visits Chechnya, kisses Quran in a ...

10:40 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks YouTube records, gaining 1 million ...

08:13 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Indian man discovers 'Made in Pakistan' jacket at Harvard, sparking ...

03:19 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Japan’s 116-year-old woman set to become world’s next oldest ...

07:50 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

World’s oldest person Maria Branyas Morera passes away at 117

World

05:07 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Dubai court orders company to pay employee’s outstanding dues in ...

03:00 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Indian army soldier commits suicide in Odisha

07:44 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Muharib killed, two injured in Israeli ...

07:36 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah drone attack

11:49 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Philippines to host Afghans amid US visa processing

Advertisement

Latest

02:12 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Synergy Group CEO Ahmed Kapadia Honors Indus Hospital Pakistan on the launch of its “Indus Shakireen ...

Gold & Silver

12:23 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Gold Rates in Pakistan rise for second Day, price per tola hits Rs261,000

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 22 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.

British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.3 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.1 362.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.72 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.55 189.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: