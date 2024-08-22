Tons for Rizwan, Saud Shakeel as Pakistan set strong foundation against Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI – After a murky start on Day 1 Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan ended their innings at 256-4 before the lunch break.
Starting Day at 158-4, prolific hitters Mohammad Rizwan (24) and Saud Shakeel (57) continued their strong performance, forming a robust 142-run partnership before lunch.
The duo slammed centuries, with Shakeel scoring 115 off 224 balls and Rizwan making 119 off 172. Bangladeshi bowlers struggled to break their defense.
On Day 1, the hosts had rough start after being asked to bat, losing Abdullah Shafique (2), Shan Masood (6), and Babar Azam (0) within the first 10 overs.
Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel's crucial 98-run partnership helped stabilize the innings. Saim scored 56 off 98 balls, featuring four fours and a six. Saud and Rizwan then advanced Pakistan to a solid position by the end of the day.
For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud each took two wickets.
Playing XIs
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|Abdullah Shafique
|Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)
|Saim Ayub
|Shadman Islam
|Shan Masood (c)
|Zakir Hasan
|Babar Azam
|Mominul Haque
|Saud Shakeel
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Salman Ali Agha
|Litton Kumer Das
|Shaheen Afridi
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|Naseem Shah
|Shoriful Islam
|Mohammad Ali
|Hasan Mahmud
|Khurram Shahzad
|Nahid Rana
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.
British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.3
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.1
|362.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.72
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.55
|189.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
