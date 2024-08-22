Tons for Rizwan, Saud Shakeel as Pakistan set strong foundation against Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI – After a murky start on Day 1 Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan ended their innings at 256-4 before the lunch break.

Starting Day at 158-4, prolific hitters Mohammad Rizwan (24) and Saud Shakeel (57) continued their strong performance, forming a robust 142-run partnership before lunch.

The duo slammed centuries, with Shakeel scoring 115 off 224 balls and Rizwan making 119 off 172. Bangladeshi bowlers struggled to break their defense.

On Day 1, the hosts had rough start after being asked to bat, losing Abdullah Shafique (2), Shan Masood (6), and Babar Azam (0) within the first 10 overs.

Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel's crucial 98-run partnership helped stabilize the innings. Saim scored 56 off 98 balls, featuring four fours and a six. Saud and Rizwan then advanced Pakistan to a solid position by the end of the day.

For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud each took two wickets.

Playing XIs