City Gymkhana, Pak Lions and Shinning Club score wins in K-20 Cup 2023

LAHORE – City Gymkhana, Pak Lions and Shinning Club scored contrasting wins in the K-20 Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament matches played here on Thursday.

Pak Lions thrashed P&T Gymkhana by 10 wickets in the 15th match of the tournament here at Model Town Greens ground. P&T Gymkhana, batting first, gathered 131-8 in the allotted 20 overs. Karamat Ali (36) and Saad Najam (32) batted well. Niaz Khan, Umar Farooq and Afzal Tahiri captured two scalps each.

Helped by clinical performances of openers Hassan Nawaz (105* off 35 balls) and Afzal Tahiri (27* of 11 balls) guided Pak Lions to a thrashing 10-wicket triumph. For his outstanding batting performance, Hassan Nawaz was named player of the match.

Shinning Cricket Club defeated Yu Slim Cricket Club in the 16th match of the tournament by 62 runs here at Model Town Club ground. Batting first, Shinning Club posted 169-10 in 20 overs. Rao Khayyam was top scorer with 56 runs while Ulfat Rasool struck 24 and Zain Bin Farooq hit 23. Mohsin Nadeem claimed 3-31, Awais Munir 2-20 and Haider Butt 2-28.

Yu Slim Club, in reply, could score 107-6 in 20 overs. Safeer Azam (29), Majid Majeed (23) and Arslana Sajid (22) played well. Hammad Ali clinched 3-15 while Rao Khayyam, Ali Hamza and Zahir got one wicket each.

City Gymkhana overpowered Township Whites Club in the 17th match of the tournament here at Pindi Gymkhana Cricket ground. Township Whites, batting first, posted a good total of 192-8 in 20 over with Shahrukh Ali scoring 61, M Faiq 41 and Rana Ayan Ali 40. Abdul Rehman and Usama Tariq bagged 2 wickets each.

City Gymkhana replied strongly and chased the required target losing just four wickets in 19.1 overs. Rizwan played the hero’s knock of 90 runs of 39 balls to emerge as player of the match. He was ably assisted by Saad Athar (32*) and Jahangir Mirza (23*). For Township Whites, Ammar Yousaf took 2-4.

On Friday (January 13, 2023), two matches will be played. Cricket Center will vie against Shahkamal Cricket Club in the 18th match of the tournament at Cricket Center ground while Model Town Club will play against Lucky Star Club in the 19th match of the tournament at Model Town Greens ground.