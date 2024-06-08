Afghanistan stuns New Zealand with 84-run victory in T20 World Cup 2024

Afghanistan outclassed New Zealand by 84 runs on Saturday in ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana. Despite New Zealand setting a target of 160 runs, they were bowled out for 75 in 15.2 overs.

Skipper Rashid Khan and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi pushed Afghanistan's bowling attack, each claiming four wickets.

During the game, Kiwi batting line struggled, with only Glenn Phillips (18 off 18) and Matt Henry (12 off 17) reaching double figures. Rashid Khan described the match as "one of the greatest performances from us in T20I cricket against a big team," praising the team's effort and the disciplined batting by Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

He emphasized that anything around 160-170 runs would make it difficult for the opposition, given Afghanistan's strong bowling unit.

New Zealand won toss and chose to bowl first. Afghanistan, batting first, scored 159-6 in their 20 overs, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 80 runs off 56 balls, including five fours and five sixes. Ibrahim Zadran added 44 runs off 41 balls.

Pacer Trent Boult was New Zealand's standout player with figures of 2-22 in four overs.

Black Caps played first match of the tournament, while Afghanistan previously beaten Uganda in the opener. With this victory, Afghanistan now has two wins in Group C and is on the verge of entering the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.