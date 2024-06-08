Search

Pakistan

Eidul Adha 2024 Holidays updates after Zil Hajj moon sighting

Web Desk
12:01 PM | 8 Jun, 2024
Eidul Adha 2024 Holidays updates after Zil Hajj moon sighting
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Eidul-Adha will be celebrated in Pakistan on June 17 2024, and all eyes are on upcoming Eid holidays.  

Eid ul Adha 2024 will be celebrated on June 17, and there will be five holidays on 'Festival of Sacrifice'. 

Eid ul Adha Holidays in Pakistan

The official 2024 holiday calendar has designated Eid ul Adha holidays from June 17 to 19. With government offices typically closed on weekends—Saturdays and Sundays—the Eid 2024 holidays will effectively begin on June 15, 2024.

The federal and governments in all provinces will officially announce Eid ul Adha 2024 holidays. 

Pakistan Eidul Adha 2024 holidays explained ahead of moon sighting

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

12:27 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Rain, Storm likely in parts of Sindh over ...

12:01 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Eidul Adha 2024 Holidays updates after Zil Hajj moon sighting

11:32 AM | 8 Jun, 2024

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, UN Chief discuss formation of ...

10:32 AM | 8 Jun, 2024

Three sons of ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas arrested for threatening ...

10:05 AM | 8 Jun, 2024

Sindh police announces Online Driving License Service; Check Fee ...

09:28 AM | 8 Jun, 2024

Imran Khan takes responsibility for '1971 post', distances himself ...

Pakistan

01:37 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

First look of Imran Khan's Prison cell at Adiala Jail goes viral

08:02 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Summer vacation 2024 announced for schools, colleges in Islamabad

09:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Huawei to train 2lac Pakistani students to expand mobile unit ...

10:02 AM | 7 Jun, 2024

'Laptops for All': Pakistani govt announces interest-free laptops for ...

05:05 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Eidul Adha 2024 holidays explained ahead of moon sighting

06:11 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

PTI leader Sanam Javed rearrested after release on bail

Advertisement

Latest

01:24 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Solar Panel prices up in Pakistan amid speculations of more taxes in Budget

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300.00 303.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.00 356.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 182.20 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.20 59.80
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.30 26.60
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.50 74.10
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: