Eidul Adha 2024 Holidays updates after Zil Hajj moon sighting

ISLAMABAD – Eidul-Adha will be celebrated in Pakistan on June 17 2024, and all eyes are on upcoming Eid holidays.

Eid ul Adha Holidays in Pakistan

The official 2024 holiday calendar has designated Eid ul Adha holidays from June 17 to 19. With government offices typically closed on weekends—Saturdays and Sundays—the Eid 2024 holidays will effectively begin on June 15, 2024.

The federal and governments in all provinces will officially announce Eid ul Adha 2024 holidays.