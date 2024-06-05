Pakistan Eidul Adha 2024 holidays explained ahead of moon sighting

KARACHI – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet in Karachi on Friday (June 7) for the sighting of the Zilhajj moon.
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting at the Meteorological Department office in Karachi.
Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has revealed that the Zil Hajj moon, signaling the advent of the new Islamic month, is expected to grace the skies on June 7.
Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz disclosed that the crescent marking the inception of the Zil Hajj month will be born precisely at 5:38 PM on Thursday. With optimism, he elaborated, "There are strong chances of the moon being sighted on June 7, as by then, it will be more than 26 hours old."
The Met office official also predicted that Eidul Adha 2024 would take place on June 17 in Pakistan. However, a final decision in this regard will be taken by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
Eidul Adha 2024 Holidays in Pakistan
If the moon is sighted on June 7, Zul-Hijjah will start on June 8, making Eid ul-Adha fall on Monday (June 17, 2024).
In this case, the government will officially declare holidays, starting from June 17 to 19. But technically, the Eid holidays will start from June 15 as most of the public and private offices are closed on Saturday due to weekly off.
It is expected that people would get five-day break on account of Eidul Adha.
If Zu al-Qa'dah has 30 days, Zil-Hijjah will start from June 9, and Eid ul-Adha will be June 18.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
