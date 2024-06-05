FACT CHECK: Is Pakistan planning to abolish net-metering for solar users? 

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Power Division on Wednesday strongly rejected a news item aired on certain private channels about abolishing the net-metering policy.

“There is no truth in the news aired on various television channels regarding abolishing net metering policy,” said a statement issued by the Power Division.

The ministry clarified that no directives were received from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding any change in the net-metering policy.

It added that the channels should take response from the ministry before airing such misleading news.

Earlier, news surfaced that government has decided to end the net-metering for owners of solar system setups in the country.

They also claimed that the government would also impose fixed charges on those generating electricity through solar system.

What is the net-metering?

Net metering is an electricity policy for consumers who own Renewable Energy facilities, including solar system, which allows them to use electricity whenever needed while getting credit for contributing their production to the national grid.

Any customer of the electric grid with three-phase connections can avail the possibility of Net Metering for small-scale renewable energies installations.