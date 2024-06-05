PTI leader Sanam Javed rearrested after release on bail

SARGODHA – PTI leader Sanam Javed has been arrested outside Sargodha Jail, according to police.

Police reported that Sanam Javed was apprehended upon her release from Sargodha Jail.

They further revealed that Sanam Javed is wanted by the Gujranwala Cantonment Police in connection with a May 9 case.

Another PTI leader, Alia Hamza, is also wanted by the Gujranwala Police in the same case and is due to be released from Sargodha Jail today.

The Gujranwala Police are present outside Sargodha Jail to arrest Alia Hamza as well.