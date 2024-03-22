Sanam Javed allowed to contest upcoming Senate elections

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) appellate tribunal on Friday allowed PTI candidate Sanam Javed to contest upcoming Senate elections.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan issued the verdict on a petition filed by Sanam Javed, who has been incarcerated for months over May 9 violence, against rejection of her nomination papers by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The high court has set aside the decision of the electoral watchdog

Earlier this week, PTI worker Tayyaba Raja slammed the party leadership for its decision to pick Sanam Javed for the Senate elections.

She said no one should be promoted by ignoring the sacrifices rendered by other party members.

Earlier this week, ECP rejected the Sanam Javed's nomination paper, citing a shared account with her father, which rendered her ineligible.

The electoral watchdog had also rejected the papers of PTI’s Azam Swati, Murad Saeed and others, barring them from contesting Senate elections.