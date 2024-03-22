Sanam Javed allowed to contest upcoming Senate elections

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) appellate tribunal on Friday allowed PTI candidate Sanam Javed to contest upcoming Senate elections.
LHC’s Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan issued the verdict on a petition filed by Sanam Javed, who has been incarcerated for months over May 9 violence, against rejection of her nomination papers by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
The high court has set aside the decision of the electoral watchdog
Earlier this week, PTI worker Tayyaba Raja slammed the party leadership for its decision to pick Sanam Javed for the Senate elections.
She said no one should be promoted by ignoring the sacrifices rendered by other party members.
Earlier this week, ECP rejected the Sanam Javed's nomination paper, citing a shared account with her father, which rendered her ineligible.
The electoral watchdog had also rejected the papers of PTI’s Azam Swati, Murad Saeed and others, barring them from contesting Senate elections.
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 22, 2024, Friday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|253.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
