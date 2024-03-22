Maleeka Bokhari’s sister dies in Australia

BRISBANE – The elder sister of former PTI leader Maleeka Ali Bokhari passed away in Australia after prolonged illness.

Bokhari shared the sad news on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “We have just buried our beloved sister in Brisbane. Please recite Surah Fateha and Namaz Wahshat for my sister Syeda Erum Ali Bokhari D/O Syed Ali Qaswar Bokhari,” she wrote.

It is recalled that she was allowed to travel abroad to meet her sister at an intervention of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

In a previous post, Maleeka Bokhari said her sister had suffered brain hemorrhage and had been placed on ventilator. She said her other family members were travelling to Australia and she was unable to fly there as her name was placed in the no-fly list.

She had requested the government to allow her to travel to Australia to see her sister, who was battling for life at a hospital in Brisbane.