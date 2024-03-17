Maleeka Bokhari allowed to visit ailing sister in Australia after CM Maryam took notice

LAHORE – Former Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Maleeka Bokhari's name has been removed from the No Fly List, as she urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to travel Australia to see her ailing sister.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took prompt action on Maleeka's appeal. In a social media post, Maleeka Bokhari said she came to know that her name was removed from No Fly List. She thanked CM Maryam for her noble gesture.

Later, the Chief Minister prayed for the early recovery of Maleeka's sister.

Maleeka urged the incumbent government to fly Australia, as her sister Erum Bokhari suffered brain hemorrhage. The sister of former PTI leader is fighting for her life on a ventilator in Australia.