Pakistan Army slams 'insulting campaign' against martyrs of North Waziristan attack

Web Desk
01:24 PM | 17 Mar, 2024
Pakistan Army slams 'insulting campaign' against martyrs of North Waziristan attack
Source: File Photo

Pakistan Army on Sunday denounced what it called vilification campaign made by a political party following North Waziristan attack in which seven army personnel, including two officers embraced martyrdom.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) responded to social media campaign by workers of political party against armed forces in the aftermath of an attack on a military check post.

ISPR pointed out that a campaign was unleashed on social media accounts against the armed forces in which martyred officers and jawans were insulted and derogatory language was used against them. 

The military's media wing said individuals of this political party also spread propaganda against the army in past. The same party promoted an anti-state narrative following an attack by TTP militants on Pakistan Air Force airbase in Mianwali. However, after facing public backlash, the hate content was removed from their platforms.

The activists also ridiculed army officers and soldiers who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Lasbela Balochistan on September 26, 2022, ISPR lamented.

Militants attacked army post in Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan using a vehicle laden with explosives, that resulted in martyrdom of seven security personnel.

President, Army Chief offer funeral prayers of military officers martyred in Waziristan attack

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

02:02 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Mahira Khan flaunts her sizzling look in new viral pictures

