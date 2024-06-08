Search

Pakistani PM concludes China visit with high hopes for investment, trade

11:31 PM | 8 Jun, 2024
Pakistani PM concludes China visit with high hopes for investment, trade
Source: PID

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded his five-day "milestone" visit to China on Saturday, which featured high-profile meetings with top political and business leaders.

Before his departure, he announced plans to send 1,000 Pakistani students to a leading Chinese agricultural facility for advanced training.

His engagements across various Chinese cities aimed to upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), through which Beijing has pledged over $60 billion to Pakistan.

The visit was particularly timely as Pakistan is navigating a prolonged economic crisis, actively pursuing foreign investments and enhanced trade opportunities, while also seeking another International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout to maintain economic reforms.

During his time in Beijing, Sharif met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, who both reaffirmed their support for Pakistan’s efforts to become a regional hub of trade and connectivity.

“Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s five-day visit to China has proven to be a significant milestone in strengthening the relationship between Pakistan and China, enhancing bilateral trade, strategic partnerships, and initiating the second phase of CPEC,” a statement from his office announced shortly before his return to Pakistan.

The statement highlighted the prime minister’s gratitude to the Chinese leadership for their warm hospitality.

“China’s advancements in information technology, agriculture, minerals, and other sectors are exemplary,” the statement quoted him as saying. “The economic partnership between China and Pakistan will benefit the peoples of both countries.”
 

