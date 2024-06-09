Search

PAKvIND: Cricket fans to witness most anticipated Pakistan vs India match of T20 World Cup 2024 today

08:42 AM | 9 Jun, 2024
Source: File Photo

Cricket fans worldwide will witness the most anticipated encounter of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 between Pakistan and Indian today (June 9).

A day after losing their first match of the tournament to the inexperienced USA in Super Over, the Pakistan cricket team arrived in New York on Friday to play arch-rivals India in what is expected to be a nail-biting Twenty20 World Cup fixture.

The Super Over thriller in Texas saw T20 World Cup debutants USA beat the 2022 finalists and 2009 winners Pakistan in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the competition.

Pakistan must win the rest of the group matches to qualify for the next stage. The team’s group includes India, Ireland, Canada and the USA.

On the other hand, the Indian team too has arrived in New York for the big game against Pakistan. Taking to X, ICC shared some pictures from the Indian squad's training session with the caption, "Plenty of smiles at India training in New York on Friday ahead of their #T20WorldCup match against Pakistan, with a player from a rival camp making a surprise visit.

Security arrangements in Long Island have been increased to an unprecedented level for a sports event, multiple screening events are planned across the world and tickets are selling like hotcakes.

When is India vs Pakistan match?

The match will be played on Sunday, June 9. It will start at 10:30 am local time (14:30 GMT). For viewers in India and Pakistan, the start times are 8:00 pm and 7:30 pm, respectively.

 Where is India vs Pakistan match?

The match will be held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York, which has a capacity of 34,000.

How’s the New York pitch?

The temporary Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has hosted three games so far. The first two were low-scoring encounters favoring seam bowlers due to the nature of the drop-in pitch. Batters found it difficult to hit big shots because of the movement and bounce.

Following criticism from fans and ex-players, the International Cricket Council acknowledged that the pitches were not up to standard, and ground staff are working to improve them for the rest of the tournament.

The third match, between Ireland and Canada, saw both teams post scores above 100, but the pitch remained tricky. The India-Pakistan match is expected to be played on a new surface.

