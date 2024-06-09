PAKvIND: Cricket fans to witness most anticipated Pakistan vs India match of T20 World Cup 2024 today

Cricket fans worldwide will witness the most anticipated encounter of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 between Pakistan and Indian today (June 9).
A day after losing their first match of the tournament to the inexperienced USA in Super Over, the Pakistan cricket team arrived in New York on Friday to play arch-rivals India in what is expected to be a nail-biting Twenty20 World Cup fixture.
The Super Over thriller in Texas saw T20 World Cup debutants USA beat the 2022 finalists and 2009 winners Pakistan in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the competition.
Pakistan must win the rest of the group matches to qualify for the next stage. The team’s group includes India, Ireland, Canada and the USA.
Plenty of smiles at India training in New York on Friday ahead of their #T20WorldCup match against Pakistan, with a player from a rival camp making a surprise visit 👀 pic.twitter.com/P1waTuAgqp— ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2024
On the other hand, the Indian team too has arrived in New York for the big game against Pakistan. Taking to X, ICC shared some pictures from the Indian squad's training session with the caption, "Plenty of smiles at India training in New York on Friday ahead of their #T20WorldCup match against Pakistan, with a player from a rival camp making a surprise visit.
Security arrangements in Long Island have been increased to an unprecedented level for a sports event, multiple screening events are planned across the world and tickets are selling like hotcakes.
The match will be played on Sunday, June 9. It will start at 10:30 am local time (14:30 GMT). For viewers in India and Pakistan, the start times are 8:00 pm and 7:30 pm, respectively.
The match will be held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York, which has a capacity of 34,000.
The temporary Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has hosted three games so far. The first two were low-scoring encounters favoring seam bowlers due to the nature of the drop-in pitch. Batters found it difficult to hit big shots because of the movement and bounce.
Following criticism from fans and ex-players, the International Cricket Council acknowledged that the pitches were not up to standard, and ground staff are working to improve them for the rest of the tournament.
The third match, between Ireland and Canada, saw both teams post scores above 100, but the pitch remained tricky. The India-Pakistan match is expected to be played on a new surface.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 9, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
