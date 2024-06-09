PAKvIND: Azam Khan 'dropped' from Pakistan squad against India, Check likely team members

The blockbuster game between Pakistan and India will be played today on Sunday, at the Nassau County Stadium in NYC and both sides are gearing up for the main showdown of the ICC event.
Ahead of the much-anticipated game, all eyes are on the squads towards Azam Khan. The power hitter comes under fire after returning on golden duck against USA.
Men in Green opted for more defensive playing XI strategy against their arch-rivals, India. The two teams are set to clash tomorrow at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. After their disappointing loss to the USA in the tournament opener, Pakistan is eager to bounce back strongly.
The Pakistani squad had an intense practice session at the stadium today, and significant changes are expected in lineup for crucial match against India. All-rounder Imad Wasim, who has recently recovered from an injury, is set to replace wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan.
Reports suggest that Saim Ayub or Usman Khan will open alongside Rizwan. The inclusion of mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is also being considered to counter the Indian batsmen effectively.
Key players like Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, and Naseem Shah are expected to be part of Pakistan's bowling attack.
Meanwhile, the Indian squad, captained by Rohit Sharma, includes seasoned players such as Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah. Both teams are well aware of the pressure and intensity that come with an India-Pakistan match, especially in a World Cup setting.
Saim Ayub
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Babar Azam (c)
Fakhar Zaman
Usman Khan
Iftikhar Ahmed
Shadab Khan
Imad Wasim
Shaheen Afridi
Mohammad Amir
Naseem Shah
Abrar Ahmed
India
Rohit Sharma (c)
Virat Kohli
Rishabh Pant (wk)
Suryakumar Yadav
Shivam Dube
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja
Axar Patel
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj
Arshdeep Singh
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 9, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
