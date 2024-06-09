Search

PAKvIND: Azam Khan 'dropped' from Pakistan squad against India, Check likely team members

09:02 AM | 9 Jun, 2024
The blockbuster game between Pakistan and India will be played today on Sunday, at the Nassau County Stadium in NYC and both sides are gearing up for the main showdown of the ICC event.

Ahead of the much-anticipated game, all eyes are on the squads towards Azam Khan. The power hitter comes under fire after returning on golden duck against USA. 

Men in Green opted for more defensive playing XI strategy against their arch-rivals, India. The two teams are set to clash tomorrow at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. After their disappointing loss to the USA in the tournament opener, Pakistan is eager to bounce back strongly.

The Pakistani squad had an intense practice session at the stadium today, and significant changes are expected in lineup for crucial match against India. All-rounder Imad Wasim, who has recently recovered from an injury, is set to replace wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan.

Reports suggest that Saim Ayub or Usman Khan will open alongside Rizwan. The inclusion of mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is also being considered to counter the Indian batsmen effectively.

Key players like Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, and Naseem Shah are expected to be part of Pakistan's bowling attack.

Meanwhile, the Indian squad, captained by Rohit Sharma, includes seasoned players such as Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah. Both teams are well aware of the pressure and intensity that come with an India-Pakistan match, especially in a World Cup setting.

Pakistan playing XI against India 

Saim Ayub
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Babar Azam (c)
Fakhar Zaman
Usman Khan
Iftikhar Ahmed
Shadab Khan
Imad Wasim
Shaheen Afridi
Mohammad Amir
Naseem Shah
Abrar Ahmed

India

Rohit Sharma (c)
Virat Kohli
Rishabh Pant (wk)
Suryakumar Yadav
Shivam Dube
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja
Axar Patel
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj
Arshdeep Singh

PAKvIND: Cricket fans to witness most anticipated Pakistan vs India match of T20 World Cup 2024 today

