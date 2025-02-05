After Indian team, match officials also refuse to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

DUBAI – No Indian umpire or referee has been included in the ICC Champions Trophy panel.

According to Indian media, match referee Javagal Srinath and umpire Nitin Menon have declined to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. Following their refusal, the ICC excluded them from the panel.

The ICC has announced the match officials for the Champions Trophy, with Pakistani umpires also included in the panel.

Indian media reports that Javagal Srinath has taken leave from the ICC, while Nitin Menon cited personal reasons for opting out of the Pakistan tour.

As per ICC regulations, Indian officials could not supervise India’s matches in Dubai.

Notably, former fast bowler Javagal Srinath represented India in 67 Tests and 229 ODIs, claiming 236 Test wickets and 315 in ODIs.