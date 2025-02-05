Prince Rahim Aga Khan V named 50th spiritual leader of Ismaili community

Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V was appointed the 50th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili community on Wednesday, as confirmed by the Aga Khan Development Network on X.

His succession follows the passing of his father, Prince Karim Al-Husseini Aga Khan IV, who died in Lisbon at the age of 88 on Tuesday. The announcement came after the unsealing of Aga Khan IV’s will.

Following Aga Khan IV’s death, global leaders paid tribute to his extensive humanitarian contributions. As the 49th hereditary Imam, he was not only a spiritual leader but also a successful racehorse owner, with Shergar among his most famous thoroughbreds.

Holding British, French, Swiss, and Portuguese citizenship, he dedicated millions to uplifting impoverished communities worldwide.

In a rare 2007 interview with The New York Times, he emphasized poverty as a driver of despair and stressed that economic empowerment serves as a safeguard against extremism.