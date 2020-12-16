PM Imran inaugurates Hayatabad Sports Complex, Institute of Cardiology during day-long visit to Peshawar
PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives on a day-long visit to Peshawar on Wednesday.
As per the details, the premier inaugurates the up-gradation project of Hayatabad Sports Complex and Institute of Cardiology in Peshawar.
#Live: PM @ImranKhanPTI addressing a ceremony in Peshawar https://t.co/xLdBwr6sVm— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) December 16, 2020
The PM will also participate as chief guest in cheque distribution ceremony under Kamyab Jawan Program. Imran Khan will inaugurate housing flats in Jalozai, Nowshera, and also give away allotment letters.
