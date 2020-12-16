PM Imran inaugurates Hayatabad Sports Complex, Institute of Cardiology during day-long visit to Peshawar
12:57 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives on a day-long visit to Peshawar on Wednesday.

As per the details, the premier inaugurates the up-gradation project of Hayatabad Sports Complex and Institute of Cardiology in Peshawar.

The PM will also participate as chief guest in cheque distribution ceremony under Kamyab Jawan Program. Imran Khan will inaugurate housing flats in Jalozai, Nowshera, and also give away allotment letters.

