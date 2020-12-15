Pakistan hikes prices of petroleum products for 15 days

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Tuesday approved an increase in prices of petroleum products for next 15 days of December, 2020.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs3 to Rs103.69 per litre.

It has hiked the price of high speed diesel by Rs3 to Rs108.44/litre while the price of the low speed diesel has been fixed at Rs67.86/ litre.

The government has raised the price of kerosene oil by Rs5 to Rs70.29/ litre.

The new prices will come into effect from tonight.