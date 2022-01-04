Heated Senate session likely as Tarin tables mini-budget today

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will table the finance supplementary bill today (Tuesday) in the Upper House of Parliament.

Reports in local media said the opposition would protest against the tabling of finance bills in the Senate as Imran Khan-led government is all set to lay a copy of the mini-budget.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the Senate session under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution and the session will start at 4 pm.

The opposition alliance is opposing the controversial mini-budget that seeks to amend certain laws on taxes and duties, saying that it will open a floodgate of inflation in Pakistan.

The opposition parties had already protested against the bill when it was tabled in the National Assembly on December 30. Under the Constitution, only the National Assembly has authority to pass the money bill and such a bill can originate only in the Lower House.

A copy of the same bill has to be placed before the Senate which may within 14 days make recommendations to the National Assembly, however, the Constitution doesn’t bind NA to accept these recommendations.

PTI unveils 'mini budget' amid ruckus by joint ... 06:30 PM | 30 Dec, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Thursday tabled the supplementary finance bill, which ...

Last week, the federal government presented the finance supplementary bills in the National Assembly amid the opposition’s protest. The two bills, for long seen as thaws in the revival of the IMF program have invited severe criticism.

Incumbent authorities are seeking the green light from the global lender in reviving the stalled $6 billion worth of Extended Fund Facility and the IMF board is due to meet on January 12.