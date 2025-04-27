Big increase in Suzuki Cultus, Swift Prices in Pakistan amid ‘Safety Upgrades’

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki jacked up prices of two popular hatchback models in Pakistan, Suzuki Cultus and Swift. Cultus now has an updated price starting from Rs4.23 million for the base model, while Swift price stands around Rs4.3million.

While the price increase comes as a surprise to many, Cultus is already facing slow sales as compared to Alto and other entry level cars, but Pakistani still trust it due to its strong resale value and easy availability of spare parts. The earlier models of the Cultus, however, had faced some criticisms, especially regarding cabin noise on long drives and the average quality of paint.

Suzuki claimed several new features in the updated Cultus, particularly focused on enhancing passenger safety. These changes, along with the added features, have contributed to the overall price hike across all variants.

Cultus Price in Pakistan

Model New Price Price Increase Cultus VXR 4,230,000 372,000 Cultus VXL 4,316,000 72,000 Cultus AGS 4,618,000 72,000

New Safety Features

Rear center seatbelt

Rear head restraints for comfort

Driver seatbelt warning buzzer, with a display on the speedometer

ISO-FIX child seat anchors

Child seat anchor garnish

These upgrades, along with additional improvements in safety, have led to the price increases across all variants of the vehicle.

Suzuki Swift New Price in Pakistan

Suzuki also announced new prices for its Swift model. Swift GL MT variant, which was previously priced at Rs4.3 million, now costs Rs4.416 million after a Rs80,000 increase. This follows a steady rise in Suzuki’s sales in recent months.

Suzuki Swift New Price Variant New Price Price Increase Swift GL MT 4,416,000 80,000 Swift GL CVT 4,560,000 80,000 Swift GLX CVT 4,719,000 80,000 Suzuki has clarified that the new prices are provisional and could be subject to further revisions. The company also stated that any applicable government taxes or additional fees at the time of delivery will be borne by the customers.

Cultus and Swift remain strong contenders in the hatchback market, offering a combination of stylish designs, modern features, and improved safety options. However, with rising production costs and the addition of new features, vehicle prices in Pakistan have steadily increased over the past year, making it more challenging for potential buyers.