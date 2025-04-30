Maryam Nawaz relaunches Punjab’s Laptop Scheme after 8 years

In a significant move, Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, has relaunched the much-awaited Laptop Scheme for students, marking its return after an 8-year hiatus. This time, students will be equipped with the latest 13th generation Core i7 laptops, aimed at enhancing their academic performance. Additionally, the government has introduced the second phase of the Meritorious Scholarship Program, providing financial support to deserving students.

The first phase of the Laptop Scheme was officially inaugurated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore. In line with her directives, a similar scheme has been extended to students in other provinces. A total of 5,000 students from Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also benefit from the scheme. Officials revealed that 3,136 students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive laptops, while Balochistan, AJ&K, and Gilgit-Baltistan will see 938, 517, and 410 students benefit, respectively.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of education and technology, noting that the initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and provide young minds with the tools they need to excel in an increasingly tech-driven world. During the inauguration ceremony at UET Lahore, she also sat among the students, foregoing her presidential seat to interact with them.

As part of the scholarship initiative, the Meritorious Scholarship Phase 2 will provide Rs. 20,000 to students enrolled from the second to the eighth semester. A total of Rs. 120 million has been allocated for 3,121 students from Lahore Division’s 27 government colleges, six medical colleges, and three universities.

The scheme has also extended to 14,000 students in Lahore Division, with laptops being distributed across 13 public universities, six medical colleges, and 27 higher educational institutions. Special ceremonies were held to honor the recipients, where students were presented with a Guard of Honor by the police. The event included a special documentary on the Laptop and Scholarship schemes, with UET students performing patriotic songs.