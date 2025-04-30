Cylinder blast claims five lives in Lahore, injures seven

A tragic explosion at an LPG cylinder outlet on Ravi Road resulted in the deaths of five family members, including three children, on Wednesday. The victims have been identified as Nusrat, Samia, Zainab, Ibrahim, and Faryal, all of whom were part of the same family.

The blast, which occurred at a three-storey building housing the cylinder shop on the ground floor, also left seven people injured. The injured were immediately rushed to Mayo Hospital, with two in critical condition. Authorities have confirmed that windowpanes of nearby shops and houses were shattered by the force of the explosion, and a rickshaw was also hit.

Local police stated that the full extent of the damage to the building is still being assessed. The explosion caused significant structural damage to the house, though further details are awaited.

The tragic incident has shaken the local community, and investigations into the cause of the explosion are underway. Authorities have assured that they will provide further updates as the situation unfolds.