Brain burst?

By Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad

A significant event occurred in Islamabad a few weeks ago. Not just one, but two important events were held that may change the way we think about Pakistan forever. These were the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 and the first-ever Overseas Pakistanis Convention. At first glance, these might seem like ordinary gatherings. But if you look closer, you will see something deeper—Pakistan is no longer just talking about problems. It is starting to plan solutions.

And more importantly, it is starting to believe in its people.

For many years, Pakistan has lost some of its best and brightest minds to other countries. Doctors, engineers, IT experts, and many talented people left in search of better lives abroad. This is what we have always referred to as “brain drain”. It felt like a loss—our country investing in education, only to see those minds work for someone else.

But something new was said at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention. Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir stood before an audience full of Pakistanis who now live overseas. And he said something bold: “Pakistan is not facing brain drain—it is seeing brain gain.”

It was not just a slogan. It was a message of trust. He told overseas Pakistanis that they are not gone. They are a part of Pakistan’s future. They are not a loss—they are a resource.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also spoke at both events. Together, both leaders demonstrated to the world that Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership are now aligned. Their goal is clear: bring back talent, attract investment, and build a stronger, self-reliant Pakistan.

While the Overseas Convention focused on human talent, the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum shone a different spotlight on natural wealth. Pakistan is estimated to sit on a wealth of minerals worth approximately $6 trillion, including copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements. These are the building blocks of modern technology—phones, electric cars, solar panels, and so much more.

Prime Minister Sharif said something important. He said, “If we can tap into these resources, we can say goodbye to IMF loans.” That sentence captured the mood. Pakistan is tired of waiting. It wants to grow.

But mining is not easy. It requires skill, planning, and safety. That is where the concept of “brain gain” resurfaces. General Munir announced that Pakistani students will be trained in countries like Zambia and Argentina. These are places with experience in mining. The plan is to bring those skills home and create local experts.

What makes these two conventions so important is that they were not working in isolation from one another. For the first time, Pakistan is treating its people and its land as connected assets. Skilled Pakistanis living abroad are being invited to invest in industries like mining. The government is developing more effective legal systems and introducing digital platforms to simplify investment processes.

They are even working on special economic zones and smoother remittance channels, so that money from abroad can directly contribute to Pakistan’s growth.

This is a massive shift. For too long, policies in Pakistan have been made without coordination. Now, the military, government, and private sectors are working together.

The Overseas Pakistanis Convention also provided a platform for issues that have long frustrated Pakistanis abroad. Problems like land grabbing, no voting rights, and poor embassy services have made many feel ignored. But this time, something felt different.

Top leaders promised new steps, like setting up help desks in embassies and improving digital services. It was not just talk—it was the kind of political will that many have waited for.

And something else is happening. Pakistanis abroad are looking back at their homeland with renewed interest. From engineers in the Gulf to tech professionals in Silicon Valley, there is now a growing sense that their efforts truly matter. Some are considering returning. Others are exploring hybrid models, where they can live abroad but still teach, mentor, or invest in Pakistan through online platforms.

These are early signs, but they are strong ones.

Of course, speeches and events do not solve problems on their own. For “brain gain” to be a reality, Pakistan will need to upgrade its universities, support innovation, and create genuine job opportunities for returning professionals.

The mining industry must also be handled with care. This means protecting the environment, sharing benefits with local communities, and maintaining transparency. If utilised effectively, these resources can bring people together. If mishandled, they can create more problems.

This is why public-private partnerships, international cooperation, and transparent governance will be crucial in the years to come.

The message from Islamabad was simple but powerful: Pakistan is not losing its future—it is bringing it home.

We are finally starting to use what we have—both in our land and in our people. New plans are replacing the old stories of helplessness. Pakistan is showing that it can stand on its own feet.

It will take time. It will not be easy. But something has changed. And it feels like the tide is turning.

The world is watching. But more importantly, so are Pakistanis everywhere. And many of them are ready to return—not just with their passports, but with their ideas, experience, and dreams.

After all, sometimes, home is not where you start. It is where you choose to return.