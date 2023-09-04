Chandrayaan 3 – India's triumphant lunar mission

On August 30, India achieved a significant milestone as they successfully landed their spacecraft on the southern region of the moon. At precisely 6:04 pm (1234GMT), Chandrayaan 3 made a successful touchdown. The term "Chandrayaan," derived from Sanskrit, translates to "mooncraft." This mission held immense importance for India, as evidenced by the elated Prime Minister's live podcast appearance. During this broadcast, he sported a broad smile while waving the Indian flag, remarking, "India's triumphant lunar mission is not solely our own achievement; this success belongs to all of humanity.
"The journey of Chandrayaan 3 to the moon was not without its challenges. Unlike the Apollo missions, which were propelled by advanced technology, Chandrayaan 3 faced delays due to power and technological limitations. As a result, the probe had to make several orbits around the Earth to gather the necessary speed for its month-long voyage.
One of the mission's remarkable components is the lander Vikram, which has been capturing and transmitting images of Earth's surface since August 5 after entering the lunar orbit. Vikram is equipped with a solar-powered rover designed to explore the moon's surface and transmit invaluable data back to Earth within its two-week operational window.
India accomplished this ambitious mission at a relatively low cost of $74.6 million. This feat was made possible by leveraging existing technology and the expertise of their skilled engineers, who remained dedicated without imposing a significant burden on the budget. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), responsible for this achievement, had experienced setbacks due to the failure of Chandrayaan 2 in 2019. The mission control lost contact with Chandrayaan 2 just moments before its intended landing, leading to a setback that further underscored the significance of Chandrayaan 3's success.
To date, only Russia, the United States, and China have achieved controlled lunar landings. Russia's recent attempt in August held the potential to make history by landing a spacecraft on the moon's southern side. However, Luna 25 encountered an unforeseen incident and crashed on Saturday as it was poised for landing, marking a poignant reminder of the complexities and challenges of space exploration.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 4, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410.9
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.67
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.