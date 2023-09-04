Search

TikToker Alishba Anjum's latest video takes internet by storm

Maheen Khawaja 10:03 PM | 4 Sep, 2023
Source: Instagram

Alishba Anjum, a popular TikTok personality, recently set the social media world abuzz with her latest viral video.

Hailing from Pakistan, this young model, TikTok, and influential social media figure has been creating a buzz in the fashion and beauty industry with her alluring appearance and charming demeanour.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared an entertaining clip of herself enjoying a day at a water park. In the video, she confidently crosses her arms while standing at the precipice of a thrilling water ride. She yelps as she suddenly slides down and disappears. 

Alishba became famous by making entertaining videos on the social media app. She is the sister of another TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza.

Did Alishba Anjum and Affan Malik call it quits?

