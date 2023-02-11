Pakistani figures mourn the demise of Amjad Islam Amjad

Following the demise of world famous poet, author, and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad, the literary world is in a shock. Born in Lahore, the screenwriter was 78 at the time of his death. Amjad suffered from a sudden cardiac arrest although he hadn't been suffering from any chronic illnesses.
Among millions of people mourning Amjad passing away, numerous prominent Pakistani figures took to social media to express their sorrow.
President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, PM Shehbaz Sharif, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, actor Imran Abbas, and many others took to Twitter to grieve.
Amjad Islam Amjad our great playwriter, dramatist & poet has passed away.
إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون
وہ اپنے بارے میں کیا خوب کہ گئے کہ :
اگر کبھی میری یاد آئے
تو چاند راتوں کی نرم دلگیر روشنی میں
کسی ستارے کو دیکھ لینا،
گریز کرتی ہوا کی لہروں پہ ہاتھ رکھنا،— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 10, 2023
اس کے لہجے میں برف تھی لیکن
چھو کے دیکھا تو ہاتھ جلنے لگے
Amjad Islam Amjad.
انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون۔
Urdu Poetry & Pakistan have suffered a huge loss today. pic.twitter.com/jIgYgliz3F— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 10, 2023
Deeply sad at passing away of great poet/writer/thinker of our times Amjad Islamabad Amjad. I feel privileged to have personal interaction with him in past years & he always was kind to grace various occasions with us with his scholarly talks/poetry. RIP Amjad Islam Amjad. pic.twitter.com/e6o81CF7GD— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) February 10, 2023
The passing of Amjad Islam Amjad has deeply saddened me. I extend my heartfelt condolences and offer my sincerest prayers to his loved ones during this difficult time.#AmjadIslamAmjad pic.twitter.com/9oRgJJYZTs— Javed Miandad (@Javed__Miandad) February 10, 2023
Deeply sad at passing away of great poet/writer/thinker of our times Amjad Islamabad Amjad. I feel privileged to have personal interaction with him in past years & he always was kind to grace various occasions with us with his scholarly talks/poetry. RIP Amjad Islam Amjad. pic.twitter.com/e6o81CF7GD— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) February 10, 2023
Life is unpredictable. Amjad Islam Amjad had to come to Multan's Faiz Mela where he had to commemorate Faiz and where life has taken him away. May he rest in peace. The poet. pic.twitter.com/KCcpxAi2PT— Anum| Period Justice For Flood Victims (@anumkhalidprvez) February 10, 2023
Amjad Islam Amjad
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
I wish Waris is retelecast so younger generations have an opportunity to watch what a writing talent he was. A tale of tradition, social change and regressive quixotic ideals - watch it today and it still has relevance. RIP pic.twitter.com/h7YV8UXhrf— Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) February 10, 2023
Today, the nation mourns the passing of the icon of Pakistan Amjad Islam Amjad, a master of words and a true inspiration. His writings will continue to touch hearts and his legacy will be forever remembered. Rest in Peace Amjad Sahib, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/F6HTKeaf2l— Zartaj Rathore (@RathoreZartaj) February 10, 2023
Sad to hear the news of the demise of renowned dramatist and poet Amjad Islam Amjad. His work will always be a testament to his talent and will be remembered for generations to come. May his soul rest in eternal peace Ameen.#AmjadIslamAmjad pic.twitter.com/0ZzkgQFbLG— Ayesha Khan (@DahriAyesha) February 10, 2023
Literary icon, Amjad Islam Amjad, passed away in Lahore. He was 78. The renowned poet died after suffering a heart attack. Poet, playwright, educationist, columnist and literary critic par excellence, Amjad has given Pakistan some of its most seminal cultural works. pic.twitter.com/rMFFfaKGrU— سراب (@SaraabThinks) February 10, 2023
RIP Amjad Islam Amjad. The brain behind arguably the greatest TV drama masterpiece in Pakistan's history.— Haroon Riaz (@HaroonRiaz) February 10, 2023
End of an era. Amjad Islam Amjad Sahab is no more. Today is the saddest day for Urdu poetry. Inna Lillahe wa Inna elehe Rajeoon. pic.twitter.com/kyrTYMU6TC— Imran Abbas (@ImranAbbas) February 10, 2023
Amjad authored more than 20 books, including Barzakh, Aks, and Satwan Dar. The late poet received several accolades including the Pride of Performance, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz, for his contribution to literary works.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.