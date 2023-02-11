Pakistani figures mourn the demise of Amjad Islam Amjad

Following the demise of world famous poet, author, and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad, the literary world is in a shock. Born in Lahore, the screenwriter was 78 at the time of his death. Amjad suffered from a sudden cardiac arrest although he hadn't been suffering from any chronic illnesses.

Among millions of people mourning Amjad passing away, numerous prominent Pakistani figures took to social media to express their sorrow.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, PM Shehbaz Sharif, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, actor Imran Abbas, and many others took to Twitter to grieve.

Amjad Islam Amjad our great playwriter, dramatist & poet has passed away. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون وہ اپنے بارے میں کیا خوب کہ گئے کہ : اگر کبھی میری یاد آئے تو چاند راتوں کی نرم دلگیر روشنی میں کسی ستارے کو دیکھ لینا، گریز کرتی ہوا کی لہروں پہ ہاتھ رکھنا، — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 10, 2023

اس کے لہجے میں برف تھی لیکن چھو کے دیکھا تو ہاتھ جلنے لگے Amjad Islam Amjad. انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون۔ Urdu Poetry & Pakistan have suffered a huge loss today. pic.twitter.com/jIgYgliz3F — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 10, 2023

Deeply sad at passing away of great poet/writer/thinker of our times Amjad Islamabad Amjad. I feel privileged to have personal interaction with him in past years & he always was kind to grace various occasions with us with his scholarly talks/poetry. RIP Amjad Islam Amjad. pic.twitter.com/e6o81CF7GD — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) February 10, 2023

The passing of Amjad Islam Amjad has deeply saddened me. I extend my heartfelt condolences and offer my sincerest prayers to his loved ones during this difficult time.#AmjadIslamAmjad pic.twitter.com/9oRgJJYZTs — Javed Miandad (@Javed__Miandad) February 10, 2023

Life is unpredictable. Amjad Islam Amjad had to come to Multan's Faiz Mela where he had to commemorate Faiz and where life has taken him away. May he rest in peace. The poet. pic.twitter.com/KCcpxAi2PT — Anum| Period Justice For Flood Victims (@anumkhalidprvez) February 10, 2023

Amjad Islam Amjad Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un I wish Waris is retelecast so younger generations have an opportunity to watch what a writing talent he was. A tale of tradition, social change and regressive quixotic ideals - watch it today and it still has relevance. RIP pic.twitter.com/h7YV8UXhrf — Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) February 10, 2023

Today, the nation mourns the passing of the icon of Pakistan Amjad Islam Amjad, a master of words and a true inspiration. His writings will continue to touch hearts and his legacy will be forever remembered. Rest in Peace Amjad Sahib, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/F6HTKeaf2l — Zartaj Rathore (@RathoreZartaj) February 10, 2023

Sad to hear the news of the demise of renowned dramatist and poet Amjad Islam Amjad. His work will always be a testament to his talent and will be remembered for generations to come. May his soul rest in eternal peace Ameen.#AmjadIslamAmjad pic.twitter.com/0ZzkgQFbLG — Ayesha Khan (@DahriAyesha) February 10, 2023

Literary icon, Amjad Islam Amjad, passed away in Lahore. He was 78. The renowned poet died after suffering a heart attack. Poet, playwright, educationist, columnist and literary critic par excellence, Amjad has given Pakistan some of its most seminal cultural works. pic.twitter.com/rMFFfaKGrU — سراب (@SaraabThinks) February 10, 2023

RIP Amjad Islam Amjad. The brain behind arguably the greatest TV drama masterpiece in Pakistan's history. — Haroon Riaz (@HaroonRiaz) February 10, 2023

End of an era. Amjad Islam Amjad Sahab is no more. Today is the saddest day for Urdu poetry. Inna Lillahe wa Inna elehe Rajeoon. pic.twitter.com/kyrTYMU6TC — Imran Abbas (@ImranAbbas) February 10, 2023

Amjad authored more than 20 books, including Barzakh, Aks, and Satwan Dar. The late poet received several accolades including the Pride of Performance, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz, for his contribution to literary works.