Pakistani literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad passes away at 78 

LAHORE – Veteran poet and drama writer Amjad Islam Amjad passed away at the age of 78 in Lahore.

The literary icon of Pakistan died off a heart attack, confirmed his family.

Amjad was born on August 4, 1944 in Lahore. He did his Maters in Urdu from University of Punjab in 1967. In 1968, he was appointed as an Urdu professor in the MAO College Lahore. He continued to be a professor there until 1975. Same year in August, he became the deputy director in Punjab’s Arts Council.

He has been a vital part of the literary world. Some of his famous dramas include; Varis, Din, Fishar and many more. In 1975, his famous TV drama Khuwab Jaagtay Hain won an award.

He also translated the poetries of the African poets in Urdu called Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein.

Amjad Islam Amjad is also the recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz and is the author of more than 40 books in a career spanning 50 years. He has received many awards for his literary work and screenplay for TV, including Pride of Performance. Some of his well-known dramas are "Waris", "Dehleez", "Samandar", "Raat", "Waqt" and "Apnay Log".