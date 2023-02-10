Pakistan kickstarts Maritime Exercise ‘AMAN-23’ in Karachi 

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy’s eighth multinational Maritime Exercise “AMAN-23” kicked off in Karachi today (Friday).

The five-day exercise involves the participation of over 50 countries with ships, aircraft, Special Operations Forces Marine (SOFM) teams, and observers. Exercise has been divided into harbor and sea phases.

It is aimed at providing a forum for understanding maritime concepts and operational cultures, enhancing interoperability and identifying ways and means to combat common threats at sea.

Pakistan Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami was the chief guest on the opening ceremony.

A message of Chief of Naval Staff Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also read on the occasion in which he said, that Pakistan Navy will continue its role as the frontline force foe the peace and maritime security.

He said the Aman Exercises are aimed at to ensure regional peace and security. He said we appreciate the ones coming forward for the peace, stability and harmony in the world.

“AMAN-23” will be the eighth such event to be held under the Aman series of exercises that were launched in 2007.