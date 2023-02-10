Search

Pakistan

Pakistan kickstarts Maritime Exercise ‘AMAN-23’ in Karachi 

Web Desk 01:13 PM | 10 Feb, 2023
Pakistan kickstarts Maritime Exercise ‘AMAN-23’ in Karachi 
Source: Pakistan Navy

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy’s eighth multinational Maritime Exercise “AMAN-23” kicked off in Karachi today (Friday).

The five-day exercise involves the participation of over 50 countries with ships, aircraft, Special Operations Forces Marine (SOFM) teams, and observers. Exercise has been divided into harbor and sea phases.

It is aimed at providing a forum for understanding maritime concepts and operational cultures, enhancing interoperability and identifying ways and means to combat common threats at sea.

Pakistan Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami was the chief guest on the opening ceremony.

A message of Chief of Naval Staff Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also read on the occasion in which he said, that Pakistan Navy will continue its role as the frontline force foe the peace and maritime security.

He said the Aman Exercises are aimed at to ensure regional peace and security. He said we appreciate the ones coming forward for the peace, stability and harmony in the world.

“AMAN-23” will be the eighth such event to be held under the Aman series of exercises that were launched in 2007.

AMAN-2023: Pakistan Navy set to kick off 50-nation maritime exercise

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan to impose Rs170b taxes through mini-budget to get IMF deal: Ishaq Dar

11:03 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Pakistan inches closer to unlock IMF loan tranche

09:17 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Ataturk-XII: Pakistan-Turkiye joint military exercise concludes in Tarbela

08:59 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

US consul general Lahore promotes strength of US-Pakistan partnership in Bahawalpur

07:11 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Pakistan stays away from Moscow meeting of regional players on Afghanistan

06:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Pakistan eyes IMF bailout deal after final talks today to stave off economic crisis

12:26 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Wahab Bugti opens up about his personal life

03:20 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 10, 2023

08:06 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 273 276
Euro EUR 288.1 291
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.07 330
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.45 75,01
Saudi Riyal SAR 71,45 72.02
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: