Pakistan’s literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad laid to rest amid tributes, condolences

LAHORE – Legendary poet, writer, and screenwriter Amjad Islam Amjad was laid to rest at Lahore’s Miani Sahib Graveyard on Saturday.

A large number of people attended his funeral prayers at a local mosque in Defence Phase 1 in the metropolis and his remains were shifted to Miani Sahab.

Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Awan led his funeral prayers which were attended by Anwar Maqsood, Mustansar Hussain Tarar, Wasi Shah, and senior journalist and Daily Pakistan Chief Editor Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and top politicians were grieved over the death of literary genius who breathed his last at the age of 78 in Lahore.

The country’s top leaders paid tribute to the services of the award-winning poet as the author of more than 70 books rendered invaluable services for the Urdu language.

Amjad was born on August 4, 1944 in Lahore. He did his Masters in Urdu from the University of Punjab in 1967. In 1968, he was appointed as an Urdu professor in MAO College Lahore. He continued to be a professor there until 1975. Same year in August, he became the deputy director in Punjab’s Arts Council.

He has been a vital part of the literary world. Some of his famous dramas include; Varis, Din, Fishar and many more. In 1975, his famous TV drama Khuwab Jaagtay Hain won an award.

He also translated the poetries of the African poets in Urdu called Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein.

Amjad Islam Amjad is also the recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz and is the author of more than 40 books in a career spanning 50 years. He has received many awards for his literary work and screenplay for TV, including Pride of Performance. Some of his well-known dramas are "Waris", "Dehleez", "Samandar", "Raat", "Waqt" and "Apnay Log".